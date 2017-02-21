Rolling Meadows Boosters bowl to rais...

Rolling Meadows Boosters bowl to raise funds Saturday

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Rolling Meadows High School Mustang Athletic Boosters will host a bowling party fundraiser Saturday night at Arlington Lanes, 3435 N. Kennicott Ave. in Arlington Heights. The club's Rock'n Bowl and Scotch Doubles event begins with registration, a pre-party and cash bar at 8 p.m. Bowling starts at 9 p.m. at the adults-only event.

