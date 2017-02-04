Protesters gather outside GOP meeting attended by Roskam
As U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Wheaton, addressed the Palatine Township Republican Organization at a closed-door meeting at the group's headquarters, protesters rallied outside Feb. 4, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's executive orders. More than 300 people describing themselves as concerned citizens of the 6th District of Illinois demonstrated outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office early Saturday morning while U.S. Rep. Peter J. Roskam spoke at a meeting inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|20 hr
|Go Trump
|1
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC