Protesters gather outside GOP meeting attended by Roskam

As U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Wheaton, addressed the Palatine Township Republican Organization at a closed-door meeting at the group's headquarters, protesters rallied outside Feb. 4, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's executive orders. More than 300 people describing themselves as concerned citizens of the 6th District of Illinois demonstrated outside the Palatine Township Republican Organization office early Saturday morning while U.S. Rep. Peter J. Roskam spoke at a meeting inside.

