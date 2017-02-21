Panel to review first month of new American presidency
High School District 214 Community Education will host a panel of journalists and an experienced college professor for a free, conversational review of the first 30 days of the new American presidency. The panel-style, nonpartisan event, part of a continued effort to engage the community on topics of importance, will discuss upcoming presidential priorities and achievements and potential changes and ramifications at the state and local levels resulting from the new leadership and a highly divisive election.
