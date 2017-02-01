Northwest suburban police blotter

Northwest suburban police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

He was described as a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray jeans and red and pink shoes and carrying a black and pink backpack. He left in a black SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Jan 30 Felix Francis Mar... 90
News Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv... Jan 30 Elio 7
News Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08) Jan 29 C-dawg 18
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... Jan 26 Frogface Kate 15
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 4
News Swift discipline for social media posts mocking... Jan 25 PoliciaFederal 3
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC