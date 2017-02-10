Night life events: Moonshine cocktails and wine specials for Valentine's Day

"Roses are red, violets are blue, $5 Moonshine Cocktails are cheaper than dinner for two." Available through Tuesday, Feb. 14, Rack House offers the Full Moon -- Blackberry, White Lightnin', Apple Pie and Peach Sour Moonshine -- and the Snap, Crackle, Pop -- Hunch Punch Moonshine, pineapple and ginger ale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.