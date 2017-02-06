NEWS Composites One extends geographic reach with BMB acquisition

Composites One spokeswoman Marcy Offner said her firm has been active in Canada, especially in Western Canada, but the purchase will help the company better serve the Eastern Canadian market. BMB's 10 employees have become Composites One employees and BMB facilities in St.-Hubert and Windsor, Ontario, will remain open Composites One, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., operates 35 locations in North America, offering composites processors a wide range of materials from more than 600 leading suppliers, as well as fabrication and molding technologies.

