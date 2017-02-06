NEWS Composites One extends geographic reach with BMB acquisition
Composites One spokeswoman Marcy Offner said her firm has been active in Canada, especially in Western Canada, but the purchase will help the company better serve the Eastern Canadian market. BMB's 10 employees have become Composites One employees and BMB facilities in St.-Hubert and Windsor, Ontario, will remain open Composites One, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., operates 35 locations in North America, offering composites processors a wide range of materials from more than 600 leading suppliers, as well as fabrication and molding technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Mon
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC