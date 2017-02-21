New York Times foreign correspondent to discuss overseas terror...

Rukmini Callimachi, a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and The Associated Press, will present "Exploring Terror: A Look at the Secretive Body Inside ISIS Dedicated to Projecting Terror Overseas" as part of the Center for Civic Leadership Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Benedictine University's Goodwin Hall Auditorium, 5700 College Road in Lisle. Callimachi has covered 20 foreign countries and exposed the inner workings of terrorist organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.