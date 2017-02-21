New York Times foreign correspondent to discuss overseas terror...

New York Times foreign correspondent ...

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Herald

Rukmini Callimachi, a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and The Associated Press, will present "Exploring Terror: A Look at the Secretive Body Inside ISIS Dedicated to Projecting Terror Overseas" as part of the Center for Civic Leadership Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Benedictine University's Goodwin Hall Auditorium, 5700 College Road in Lisle. Callimachi has covered 20 foreign countries and exposed the inner workings of terrorist organizations.

