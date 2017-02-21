NCH celebrates Heart Awareness Month
Northwest Community Healthcare is celebrating Heart Awareness Month in February with a free community event that will offer a heart-healthy cooking demonstration, blood pressure screenings and heart and vascular presentations from NCH physicians. We're All Heart is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the hospital auditorium, 800 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Jimmy wille
|12
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC