Minnie Muller's Bridal Shower recreated in Arlington Heights

Travel back in time to when life was simpler -- or was it? Ladies curtsied, gentleman bowed, but there was a rule for just about every circumstance in one's day. You are formally invited to the Arlington Heights Historical Museum at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, as a guest to the bridal shower of Minnie Muller, held inside the historic Banta House.

