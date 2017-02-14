Metropolis gets heady with Shakespeare-inspired 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead'
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ponder their existence within Shakespeare's timeless tragedy "Hamlet" in Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning 1960s existential comedy "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. Rosencrantz argues with friend Guildenstern while aboard a ship to England while the Player and Prince Hamlet look on in Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning 1960s comedy "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.
