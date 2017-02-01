Lake Zurich star to host film, Q&A

Roni Akurati, the Lake Zurich teenager who stars in the new movie "Growing Up Smith," will host a Q&A after both the 4:30 and 7 p.m. showings of his culture-clash comedy on Monday, Feb. 6, at the South Barrington 30 Theatres. The actor, who has performed at the Lyric Opera and the Goodman Theatre, plays an Indian lad rebelling against the customs of his parents.

