Lake Zurich, Conant choirs teaming with Augustana College

The Augustana College Choir will perform with Lake Zurich High School and James B. Conant High School students from Hoffman Estates at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. The Augustana choir is launching a Midwest tour with concerts in Illinois and Wisconsin.

