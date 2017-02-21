Kitchen fire damages Buffalo Grove home, kills pet dog
A kitchen fire in a two-story home on the 500 block of Crown Circle in Buffalo Grove killed the family dog and made the residence uninhabitable, fire officials said Wednesday. The fire department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
