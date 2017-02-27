Illinois Tollway eliminating buckets that catch coin tolls
The Daily Herald reports tollway leaders have approved a deal to replace the buckets at toll booths with updated machines. The new machines would have touch screens that can accept credit cards or bills as well as coins.
