Hersey alumna earns national honors from pharmacy group
Marilyn Gaske, a 2010 graduate of John Hersey High School and third-year pharmacy student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, received the Good Government Student Pharmacist of the Year Award from the American Pharmacists Association.
