Hersey alumna earns national honors from pharmacy group

Katie Skibbe, superintendent of business, congratulates Gene Haring on his Dedicated to Excellence Award at the Des Plaines Park District board meeting in December. Marilyn Gaske, a 2010 graduate of John Hersey High School and third-year pharmacy student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, received the Good Government Student Pharmacist of the Year Award from the American Pharmacists Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.