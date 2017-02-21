GE Healthcare moving hundreds of workers from Barrington to Chicago
GE Healthcare has offices around the suburbs, such as this Arlington Heights location. Its Barrington office will move hundreds of workers to downtown Chicago and end its lease in Barrington by the end of the year.
