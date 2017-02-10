Five men charged in sex sting at Arli...

Five men charged in sex sting at Arlington Heights motel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Arlington Heights police arrested and charged five would-be sex buyers this week at a local motel as part of a nationwide law enforcement sting. The police department was one of 30 agencies in 15 states that participated in the National Johns Suppression Initiative campaign, which led to arrests of 723 would-be sex buyers and 29 sex traffickers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Wed skarbie5 1
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Feb 6 Save Us From Trump 2
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Jan 30 Felix Francis Mar... 90
News Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv... Jan 30 Elio 7
News Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08) Jan 29 C-dawg 18
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... Jan 26 Frogface Kate 15
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC