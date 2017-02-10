Five men charged in sex sting at Arlington Heights motel
Arlington Heights police arrested and charged five would-be sex buyers this week at a local motel as part of a nationwide law enforcement sting. The police department was one of 30 agencies in 15 states that participated in the National Johns Suppression Initiative campaign, which led to arrests of 723 would-be sex buyers and 29 sex traffickers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Wed
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC