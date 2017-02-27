Family Christian to close 240 stores, 9 in Illinois
Gilbert R. Boucher [email protected] Chang of Vernon Hills shops at the Family Christian store in Vernon Hills on Monday. The Christian chain has announced that it is closing all 240 stores across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|17 hr
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08)
|Feb 25
|Ano
|13
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Feb 22
|another victom
|13
|Marcy Mattenson
|Feb 22
|Anyone Harry
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Depooty
|264
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC