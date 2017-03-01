ESO performs Tchaikovsky's brilliant ...

ESO performs Tchaikovsky's brilliant and very personal Fourth Symphony March 3-5

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will explore Tchaikovsky's very personal Fourth Symphony at concerts on March 3-5. The Russian composer, shown here in a 1971 oil painting by Russian painter Ilya Glazunov, wrote this symphony while recovering from a broken marriage, a nervous collapse and suicide attempt.

