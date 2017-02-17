Driver going 100 mph in crash that ki...

Driver going 100 mph in crash that killed 3 members of suburban family: police

Friday

Police say a driver going 100 mph caused a deadly crash that killed three members of a suburban family and the driver. Police say the speeding vehicle collided head-on with a car Thursday night near Mount Prospect Rd and the Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

