Des Plaines police wait to speak with crash survivor
The Crawford family of Arlington Heights: Kevin, right, Kirsten, back row second from right, and Anita, third from the right in red, were killed when their car was struck last week in Des Plaines. The other children, Hailee, far left, and Christian, middle with glasses, were not in the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|21 hr
|Henry supporter
|4
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Wed
|another victom
|13
|Marcy Mattenson
|Wed
|Anyone Harry
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC