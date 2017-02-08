Dan Proft addresses Wheeling Township GOP on Saturday
Proft, morning show host at 560 WIND-AM and head of Liberty Principles political action committee, will address attendees at the meeting, which is open to the public and scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the local GOP's headquarters, 909 E. Rand Road in Arlington Heights. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.
Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
