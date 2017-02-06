Composites One buys BMB Solutions Composites
Composites One has acquired Canadian-based BMB Solutions Composites. With this acquisition, Composites One will be able to offer its extensive product line, an expanded advanced composites team and local service to more customers in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|14 hr
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC