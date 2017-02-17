Chicago commuter rail buys shooting range for its officers
Officials with Metra say their police officers will likely start training at the Chicago commuter rail line's own shooting range this spring. Metra Police Chief Joseph Perez tells the Daily Herald the department is waiting for a concrete pad to be installed at the range, which is located in the southern Chicago suburb of Blue Island.
