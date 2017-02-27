Capitol Fax: Emulate President #Trump...

Capitol Fax: Emulate President #Trump at your peril

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: It's My Mind

I shared this recent column by Rich Miller over at Electric Moleskine this morning. It's worth expanding on here and of course Miller looks at the Illinois angle to this: Earlier this month, an unopposed candidate for an Arlington Heights village board spot named Joe Favia had to drop out of his race after posting something truly stupid about women on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at It's My Mind.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) 2 hr Federale 8
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Sat Community 5
News Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08) Feb 25 Ano 13
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Feb 22 another victom 13
Marcy Mattenson Feb 22 Anyone Harry 1
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan '17 Depooty 264
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC