Buffalo Grove student who works on autism, heroin abuse wins Roosevelt award

Jessica Santini's heart broke all over again as she addressed the students at Stevenson High School, where she had graduated a dozen years earlier. "I'm six months brotherless," the Buffalo Grove woman said, opening the story of the life of addiction and March 2015 death by heroin overdose of her younger sibling Mikey at the age of 25. Santini's advocacy for substance abuse treatment during the past 17 months -- and her longer-running work with autistic children -- has earned her Roosevelt University's prestigious Matthew Freeman Social Justice Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.