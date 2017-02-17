Buffalo Grove student who works on autism, heroin abuse wins Roosevelt award
Jessica Santini's heart broke all over again as she addressed the students at Stevenson High School, where she had graduated a dozen years earlier. "I'm six months brotherless," the Buffalo Grove woman said, opening the story of the life of addiction and March 2015 death by heroin overdose of her younger sibling Mikey at the age of 25. Santini's advocacy for substance abuse treatment during the past 17 months -- and her longer-running work with autistic children -- has earned her Roosevelt University's prestigious Matthew Freeman Social Justice Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC