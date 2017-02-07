Avant Tecno to debut loaders at ConExpo
Avant Tecno USA , Arlington Heights, Illinois, will debut its full line of multi-functional loaders at ConExpo-Con/Agg, in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11. Though Avant Tecno USA is celebrating its 5-year anniversary in North America this spring, it will be their first time exhibiting at ConExpo. Avant, manufactured in Finland, is known in Europe and in over 50 countries worldwide.
