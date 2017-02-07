Author: Search for Michael Mansfield'...

Author: Search for Michael Mansfield's remains long overdue

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Daily Herald

A search last week for the remains of Michael Mansfield at a Joliet-area home was long overdue, says an author who's written extensively about the man authorities believe killed the Rolling Meadows teen. Police didn't say exactly what led them to a vacant Joliet-area home last week seeking clues to the final resting place of Michael Mansfield, but a writer intimately familiar with the Rolling Meadows teen's 1975 disappearance and presumed murder tells us the search was long overdue.

