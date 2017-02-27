Arlington Hts. plans two meetings on Windsor School expansion
The village of Arlington Heights and Arlington Heights Elementary School District 25 will hold two meetings Thursday with parents and neighbors regarding school drop-off and pick-up options at the soon-to-be-expanded Windsor School. The public meetings will include roundtable discussions with village, police, engineering and school district staff about options for improving safety and traffic flow at the school, 1315 E. Miner St. The first meeting will be at 9:45 a.m. in the Community Room on the third floor of Village Hall.
