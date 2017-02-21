Arlington Heights yogurt shop hosts f...

Arlington Heights yogurt shop hosts fundraiser for South Elgin boy

An Arlington Heights yogurt shop is hosting a fundraiser for Henry Sembdner of South Elgin, a seventh-grader at Kenyon Woods Middle School who was beaten Feb. 3 at school. Berry Yo Frozen Yogurt in downtown Arlington Heights will host a fundraiser to help pay medical bills for the 12-year-old South Elgin boy beaten at his middle school.

