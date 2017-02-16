Arlington Heights students skip class, businesses close early in...

Hassan Abed, the owner of the Star Market convenience store in Mount Prospect, said he decided to close up shop six hours earlier than usual to show support for the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" protest Thursday. Hassan Abed, the owner of the Star Market convenience store in Mount Prospect, said he decided to close up shop six hours earlier than usual to show support for the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" protest Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.