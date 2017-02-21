Arlington Heights school's Read-a-Thon is Friday
Greenbrier Elementary School students in Arlington Heights will spend all day Friday with their noses in books during the school's third annual Read-a-Thon. The event not only includes time for students to read on their own, but Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 staff, Arlington Heights police and fire officials, and Buffalo Grove High School student-athletes also will read out loud to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Wed
|another victom
|13
|Marcy Mattenson
|Wed
|Anyone Harry
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC