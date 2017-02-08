Arlington Heights man wins $250,000 in scratch-off ticket
An Arlington Heights man said he plans go on a tropical vacation after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, officials with the Illinois Lottery said Wednesday. Lottery officials said Arlington Heights resident Valeriy Yermolenko described himself as an occasional lottery player who buys one or two instant tickets each month.
