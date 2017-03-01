Arlington Heights man guilty of strangling pregnant wife
In exchange for his guilty plea, Justin Gorre, 27, was sentenced to two years of probation, with the first year on intensive probation. Cook County Judge Joel Greenblatt ordered Gorre to wear a GPS monitor for the first six months, submit to a mental health evaluation and participate in domestic violence counseling.
