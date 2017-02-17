Arlington Heights fetes those with 'Hearts of Gold'
In one of the major social events of the year in Arlington Heights, the town feted Hearts of Gold award winners at a dinner and ceremony Saturday night at the Rolling Green Country Club. The village's Special Events Commission created the awards program to acknowledge the contributions of those who live or work in Arlington Heights and are the "unsung heroes," who contribute to the community but are rarely recognized for the remarkable works they do to enhance the quality of life for others.
