Arlington Heights celebrates 30 years of prayer breakfast
For 30 years, Arlington Heights faith, political and business leaders have come together with community members to strengthen their spirits at the annual Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast. Some 300 people attended this year's breakfast Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel -- the largest crowd in the history of the event, organizers say.
