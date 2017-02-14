Arlington Heights businessman gets 2 years in prison for defrauding investor
An Arlington Heights businessman has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding an investor out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, federal authorities said Monday. Sean Moran, 39, owner and president of Arlington Heights-based DCL Capital, was sentenced last Thursday after pleading guilty to wire fraud on Sept.
