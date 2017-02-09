Arlington Heights board, businessman ...

Arlington Heights board, businessman clash over 'eyesore' property

Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

An Arlington Heights business owner says the village board is holding his auto repair shop "hostage" by refusing to grant a zoning variation that would allow him to relocate to another part of town. But before approving the request, trustees want it in writing that Hillside Auto Body and Service will leave and clean up its existing property that some have labeled an "eyesore."

