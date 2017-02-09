Arlington Heights board, businessman clash over 'eyesore' property
An Arlington Heights business owner says the village board is holding his auto repair shop "hostage" by refusing to grant a zoning variation that would allow him to relocate to another part of town. But before approving the request, trustees want it in writing that Hillside Auto Body and Service will leave and clean up its existing property that some have labeled an "eyesore."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Wed
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC