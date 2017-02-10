750+ Sex Criminals Have Been Arrested Across U.S. Since Trump Became President
ABC7 in Chicago is reporting that more than 100 people have been arrested in the Chicago area in recent weeks for sex trafficking. On a national stage over 750 sex traffickers have been arrested since President Trump was sworn into the Oval Office on January 20, 2017.
