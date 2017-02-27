500 years later, Luterhans, Catholics...

500 years later, Luterhans, Catholics to talk about the split

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Herald

To mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church is sponsoring "From Conflict to Communion: Lutheran and Catholic Perspectives" from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The event seeks to inform Catholics, Lutherans, other Protestants and people of other faith traditions about significant steps that have taken place in the last 50 years to build bridges of understanding and healing between the two confessions. It will be followed in coming weeks by a series of discussions at Our Saviour's, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, and at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.

