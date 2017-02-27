500 years later, Luterhans, Catholics to talk about the split
To mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church is sponsoring "From Conflict to Communion: Lutheran and Catholic Perspectives" from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The event seeks to inform Catholics, Lutherans, other Protestants and people of other faith traditions about significant steps that have taken place in the last 50 years to build bridges of understanding and healing between the two confessions. It will be followed in coming weeks by a series of discussions at Our Saviour's, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, and at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Sat
|Community
|5
|Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08)
|Feb 25
|Ano
|13
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Feb 22
|another victom
|13
|Marcy Mattenson
|Feb 22
|Anyone Harry
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC