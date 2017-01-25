Theater events: Teatro Vista premieres Chicago-set thriller
Gabriel Ruiz, sitting, Aysette Muñoz and Bear Bellinger star in Teatro Vista's premiere of Ike Holter's latest, the Chicago-set "The Wolf at the End of the Block." Teatro Vista stages the premiere of "The Wolf at the End of the Block" by Chicago playwright Ike Holter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|13
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|SOLECITO
|5
|Swift discipline for social media posts mocking...
|8 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|3
|Hottest women in Fairfield?
|11 hr
|Greg
|4
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Jan 16
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC