Steps Challenge to begin at local restaurant

Friday Jan 6

Savory Salads, a restaurant with locations in Arlington Heights and Barrington, is calling all of new, existing and future customers to join in eating healthier, getting more active, and competing for a $100 gift card each week to the restaurant. A new year typically represents personal resolutions, many pertaining to weight loss and getting fit.

