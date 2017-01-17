Schaumburg man pleads guilty to drug charges, gets 10 years
John Abel Jr., 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A Schaumburg man who prosecutors say kept a loaded gun in his bedroom where his baby also slept and stored a drug cutting agent in a baby formula container pleaded guilty Tuesday.
