Prospect holiday coat drive helps Chicago children stay warm
Prospect High School students and the surrounding community collected over 900 winter coats for children living on Chicago's West Side. Prospect High School and the surrounding community recently collected over 900 winter coats for children in need living on Chicago's West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC