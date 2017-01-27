Police: Uber driver went home with pa...

Police: Uber driver went home with passenger, burglarized his apartment

1 hr ago

Arlington Heights Police said an Uber driver went home with her passenger and, with the help of a friend, burglarized the man's apartment while he slept. Ethel D. Townsend, 25, and Kevin C. Pitts, 25, both of the 2200 block of Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, were arrested Monday and charged with residential burglary, a felony, in connection with a Sept.

