Palatine man charged in Arlington Heights pizza shop theft

A 25-year-old Palatine man was in the Cook County jail Monday facing a felony theft charge alleging he swiped more than $500 from the cash register of an Arlington Heights pizzeria last week. Police say Jonathan Cabrera, of the 1300 block of Ports-O-Call, stole the cash about 2:25 a.m. Thursday from Mug's Pizza, 807 W. Rand Road, when he went inside the business to pick up an order.

