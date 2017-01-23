Northwest Symphony presents 'Distant Lands' concert

The Northwest Symphony Orchestra will present "Distant Lands," a concert with music that evokes the flavors of eastern and central Europe and Eurasia, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. The orchestra will be under the direction of Conductor Kim Diehnelt and feature soloist cellist Kyra Saltman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.