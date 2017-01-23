Northwest Symphony presents 'Distant ...

Northwest Symphony presents 'Distant Lands' concert

The Northwest Symphony Orchestra will present "Distant Lands," a concert with music that evokes the flavors of eastern and central Europe and Eurasia, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. The orchestra will be under the direction of Conductor Kim Diehnelt and feature soloist cellist Kyra Saltman.

