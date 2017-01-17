Northwest suburban cops compete to lose weight
Cops in four Northwest suburbs will be battling it out to see who loses the most weight over the next two months. Max Muscle Sports Nutrition, a health supplement store in Arlington Heights, is sponsoring the weight-loss competition among those who serve and protect in Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Buffalo Grove and Wheeling.
