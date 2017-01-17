Northern branch library off the table in Arlington Heights
The Arlington Heights Memorial Library will maintain only one location for now, the library board decided Tuesday night, shelving the possibility of opening a branch on the north side of town. Concerns over instability in Springfield and the desire not to raise property taxes led Arlington Heights Memorial Library officials to put the possibility of a northern branch on the shelf.
