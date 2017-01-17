Mulligan wants to help Millennials
Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund, VK Industrial IV LP, a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group, closed on a 363,027 square foot industrial building on 37.43 acres located at 800 S. Northpoint Road in Waukegan. Mike Mulligan, who has operated a career management consulting firm for more than 30 years, is expanding his services to assist millennials with career and college planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Jan 16
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC